Abdulla Dayakaev says he didn't take Saemapetch's power for granted before TKO: "He can knock me down"

Russian sensation Abdulla Dayakaev may have lived up to his nickname, 'Smash Boy, with a spectacular second-round TKO finish over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31.

But the 23-year-old striker entered his bantamweight Muay Thai clash inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, May 2, fully aware of the danger his Thai opponent presented in his hands.

True enough, his prophetic acknowledgment of the Thai's power proved accurate when the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger dropped him with a piston-like straight left early in the second round.

However, rather than panic, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist threw caution to the wind and relied on his aggression to gain one knockdown of his own and wrap things up in highlight-reel fashion at 1:44 of the second canto.

"Yes, I knew he had a good left punch," Abdulla Dayakaev told Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson after emerging victorious. "I knew that maybe he could knock me down, [but] I [knew I] needed to come back. Let's just have fun, brother."

Dayakaev's explosive finish moved him to an impressive 14-2 in his budding career.

The Dagestani-born warrior also moved his promotional tenure to seven wins with previous successful outings against Alessio Malatesta, Sibmuen, Ongbak Fairtex, Avatar PK Saenchai, Sevket Cerkez, and Detrit LooksuanAutomuaythai.

Abdulla Dayakaev sends chilling message to entire bantamweight division

The sky seems to be the limit for the promising young warrior, and Abdulla Dayakaev is all fired up to continue his hot streak against more ranked fighters, whoever they may be, down the road.

"I want to smash everyone in this division. I come for everyone in the house in here. Doesn't matter where. I come for everyone," he told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in a separate interview.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available via replay for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

