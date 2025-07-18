  • home icon
Abdulla Dayakaev wildly calls out the bigs of MMA: "Maybe Anatoly Malykhin"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 18, 2025 09:53 GMT
Abdulla Dayakaev (L) Anatoly Malykhin (R) (Image by ONE Championship)
Abdulla Dayakaev (L) Anatoly Malykhin (R) (Image by ONE Championship)

Rising featherweight Muay Thai knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev of Russia is feeling like a million bucks after another impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video last weekend.

Dayakaev knocked out highly regarded Thai opponent Nontachai Jitmuangnon in just 24 seconds and took home a US$50,000 performance bonus in front of his foe's hometown crowd of Bangkok.

Afterward, Dayakaev was feeling bold and issued a challenge to big-name MMA stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, including two-division titleholder 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Dayakaev called out his countryman.

"Maybe Anatoly Malykhin. Big guys. Maybe he wants to fight MMA with me. I can come. Malykhin is my friend. You see, brother, I never go to fight for tactics or anything. I come for smash. I show all my four fights - striking with 4 KOs."
Whether he's serious about this or not is a big question, but there's no denying Dayakaev has the power to knock anyone out, in any weight class.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Abdulla Dayakaev on record-breaking knockout speed: "Maybe next time 10 seconds"

Abdulla Dayakaev turned in an explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video last weekend, recording the fastest knockout in ONE Muay Thai history with a 24-second drubbing of Nontachai Jitmuangnon.

But he says the best is yet to come. The Russian stated:

"Yes. Yes. Before this was 35 seconds. Now, 24. Maybe next time 10 seconds, brother. I don’t know."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
