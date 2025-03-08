"About to become the next Colby Covington" - MMA X reacts as fans and Jean Silva brutally bully Bryce Mitchell during press conference

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell will face Jean Silva at UFC 314. Ahead of the fight, he has drawn reactions from the fans for getting bullied in the press conference.

Mitchell made his UFC debut back in 2018 and has so far fought on 10 occasions, winning eight of those fights. In his last outing, Mitchell finished Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310.

On the other hand, Silva has made four appearances inside the octagon and won all of them via knockout. In his last outing, Silva knocked out Melsik Baghdasaryan in round one of their fight.

In a video posted on X from the press conference of UFC 314, Silva didn't hold back on Mitchell and bullied him during the entire presser.

The clip sparked reactions from the fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts. They wrote:

"Bryce Mitchell about to become the next Colby Covington."

"What a sh*tty thing to do to someone."

"Not the thing to do when someone is quoting Scripture."

Dana White condemned Bryce Mitchell's Adolf H**tler comments, defended Mitchell's freedom of speech

In January 2025, Bryce Mitchell landed himself in controversy by claiming that "Adolf H**tler was a good guy". UFC CEO Dana White along with many UFC fighters condemned 'Thug Nasty's' comments which led him to make a public apology.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, White said that he disapproved of Mitchell's remarks but also clarified that he won't be punished. He said:

"We don't have to agree with it or believe in what he says, but he has the right to say that in America."

Check out Dana White's comments below (01:26:27):

