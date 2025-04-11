"About to take his soul", "Looked scared" - Fans react to Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva's intense face off ahead of UFC 314 fight

Things are getting heated between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva ahead of their bout at UFC 314 this weekend. Despite being a main card fight, the featherweight contest is making just as much headlines as the co-main and main event.
The massive hype is due to the controversy surrounding the polarizing Mitchell, who made some shocking statements a few months back. In the first episode of his podcast back in January, 'Thug Nasty' said some wild things, including calling Adolf H*tler a "good guy".
Because of this, a very large contingent of fans are rooting for Silva to put the far-right activist away. At the UFC 314 press conference, the tension between the two was so thick you could do it with a knife.
Check out the tense face-off between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva below:
"Jean Silva looked scared"
"Bryce looks like he’s about to take his soul."
Bryce Mitchell insinuates Jean Silva cast a spell on him with "a legion of demons", Silva responds
When demons are involved in the lead-up to your fight, you can bet fans will be tuning in. Shortly after the early press conference of UFC 314 last month, Bryce Mitchell made a bold claim.
In a video released on social media, 'Thug Nasty' called upon his Christian fans to pray for him as he believes his opponent has cast a demonic spell on him. He wasn't joking - Bryce Mitchell believes that Jean Silva is using demons to mess with him ahead of their bout. You can't possibly make this up.
Mitchell said:
''I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I would have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I've had demonic dreams, legion of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep.''
Upon learning about this crazy claim, Silva took to X to fashion a witty response:
"Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it's just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12, because I will be."