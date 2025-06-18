"Absolute disgrace to MMA" - Fans erupt as Dana White shares concerning update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight 

Jon Jones has been inactive since last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While there has been plenty of hype around a potential matchup against Tom Aspinall, Dana White recently shared a concerning update on the bout.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, the UFC CEO stated:

"Listen, Jon Jones has been an interesting human being to deal with since the day he got here, but I will say this about him -- Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody... We'll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks, but if we can't get this fight done, we'll move on quickly... We'll have answers in the next couple weeks."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Fans shared their reactions to White's comments. @One9Alex labeled him as a disgrace to mixed martial arts:

"Dana is an absolute disgrace to mma, get him and his g*y cheating wife beater Jones far away from the UFC"

@wbarenno believes the UFC CEO's comments are contradictory to his previous remarks:

"Didn’t Dana White say he was definitely going to get Jones Aspinall done, now it’s “If” just strip Jones of the heavyweight belt and let the UFC heavyweight division continue 🤦🏼‍♂️"

@NjihiaKaranja suggested that Aspinall will have his next bout announced against a different opponent:

"I interpret this as " In a couple of weeks Aspinall's next fight will be announced...and its not Jones"."

@jayzzz092 claimed Jones must be stripped:

"Dana needs to grow a pair and relinquish him of the title."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Javier Mendez weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Javier Mendez is one of the most highly regarded coaches in mixed martial arts. The American Kickboxing Academy founder recently weighed in on the heavyweight title picture during an episode of his podcast, Javier & Mo Show, stating:

"I think Jon Jones is the puppet master. He's controlling these guys. He's so good at the media that he knows how to control it. He knows what he's saying. Even Dana White is going, 'What the h**l is going on? I don't know.'

"But Jon Jones, he knows how to play the media. He's been at this for a long time. He ain't no rookie. He knows what he's doing. He can play it the way he wants to play it, and he's getting attention. So, good for him."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Jones below (32:05):

Mendez added that Jones has earned the right to do what he wants. He noted that he won't believe the heavyweight champion will share the octagon with Aspinall until the bout is officially announced.

