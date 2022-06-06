"Absolute goddamn yardsale" - Tanner Boser chimes in as former NHL star Ryan Whitney complains about Toronto Pearson airport 

Tanner Boser supported NHL star Ryan Whitney's claims of mismanagement at the Toronto Pearson airport. After Whitney took to Twitter, claiming to be on the verge of a meltdown, Boser also chimed in, expressing his displeasure with the airport.

Whitney claimed that the airport had cancelled around 100 flights and long queues were being managed singlehandedly by workers. Replying to the NHL star, 'The Bulldozer' recalled an incident where he would have been stranded at Toronto Pearson if not for the aid of a WestJet worker.

Boser, a UFC heavyweight, thanked the "unsung hero" while labeling the airport an "absolute goddamn yardsale." The 30-year-old Canadian fighter wrote on Twitter:

"If it weren’t for one angel of a @WestJet worker that I was on the phone with for 3 hours who eventually sorted out my situation, I’d still be stranded there. I didn’t get her name but there is an unsung hero within their ranks. @TorontoPearson is an absolute goddamn yardsale."

Tanner Boser @BulldozerBoser Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6 Not exaggerating I have never seen a crazier scenario at an airport. Pearson has about 100 cancelled flights and hundreds of people in lines with one air Canada worker at the end. There can’t be more than 5 people working here. I’m gonna have a viral meltdown this is not good Not exaggerating I have never seen a crazier scenario at an airport. Pearson has about 100 cancelled flights and hundreds of people in lines with one air Canada worker at the end. There can’t be more than 5 people working here. I’m gonna have a viral meltdown this is not good If it weren’t for one angel of a @WestJet worker that I was on the phone with for 3 hours who eventually sorted out my situation, I’d still be stranded there. I didn’t get her name but there is an unsung hero within their ranks. @TorontoPearson is an absolute goddamn yardsale. twitter.com/ryanwhitney6/s… If it weren’t for one angel of a @WestJet worker that I was on the phone with for 3 hours who eventually sorted out my situation, I’d still be stranded there. I didn’t get her name but there is an unsung hero within their ranks. @TorontoPearson is an absolute goddamn yardsale. twitter.com/ryanwhitney6/s…

Story continues below ad

In a follow-up tweet, Ryan Whitney labeled Pearson airport "hell on earth." The 39-year-old also shared a video showing a long queue, alleged to be the customs queue for re-entering Canada.

Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6 Pearson airport is hell on earth. The worst of the worst. This is customs line to re enter Canada after I went through US customs 7 hours ago. Pearson airport is hell on earth. The worst of the worst. This is customs line to re enter Canada after I went through US customs 7 hours ago. https://t.co/xoH7fnbvQz

Tanner Boser hasn't competed in almost a year with two canceled outings

After stepping in on short notice, Tanner Boser scored a second-round KO over Ovince Saint Preux in June last year. 'The Bulldozer' was then slated to meet Sergei Pavlovich in December but withdrew due to visa issues.

Story continues below ad

Boser was then scheduled to meet Rodrigo Nascimento last month but the Brazilian withdrew due to undisclosed reasons. The Canadian found a replacement in Alexandr Romanov, but was forced to pull out yet again, this time due to an injury.

Boser joined the UFC in 2019. In his seven fights in the octagon thus far, the Canadian has gone 4-3. His only losses in the UFC have come at the hands of Ilir Latifi, former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. His professional record currently stands at 20-8-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far