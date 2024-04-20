"Absolute lies like always," "100% facts" - Fans divided over Jake Paul's claims of Tommy Fury fight grossing highest-ever PPV sales in Middle East

Jake Paul recently asserted that his bout with Tommy Fury achieved the highest-ever pay-per-view (PPV) sales in the Middle East.

'The Problem Child' squared off against Fury in an eight-round cruiserweight clash in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia last February. The bout marked the first defeat for the American in his 10-fight boxing journey, as Paul fell short in a split-decision verdict.

Even though facing defeat in the ring, the YouTuber-turned-boxer discovered comfort in the immense success of the event. During an episode of his podcast last March, he proudly declared that the 'TNT' fight amassed over 500,000 pay-per-view purchases.

However, subsequent statements from Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotion, suggested that the figure exceeded 800,000 buys.

Paul recently turned to X and claimed that his bout against the Englishman marked the highest-grossing event ever in Middle Eastern countries to date. He said:

"The biggest boxing PPV sales #’s and $$$ from the Middle East to date is Paul Fury. Drop and give me 50."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Fans were split in their response to Paul's claims, expressing a variety of reactions to his assertion.

One fan wrote:

"Absolute lies like always."

Another wrote:

"Yeah, because you actually fought a Real Boxer, and look what happened. You lost."

Check out some more reactions below:

"100% facts."

'The Problem Child' previously encountered substantial scrutiny over his assertions regarding the PPV numbers for his bout against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. While multiple reports suggested the fight garnered over 450,000 buys, Paul attempted to challenge these claims, insisting that the event achieved double the PPV buys compared to his showdown with Fury.

When Misfits Boxing's Mams Taylor blasted Jake Paul's claims on PPV numbers

Jake Paul attempted to challenge the reported PPV sales of his longtime rival, KSI's bout against Tommy Fury. Despite media reports indicating that the KSI vs. Fury match at the MF & DAZN: X Series event last October garnered over 1.3 million PPV purchases, 'The Problem Child' disputed these numbers.

Paul asserted that the actual figure was 700,000 buys, attributing the majority of these sales to his brother, Logan Paul's fight against Dillon Danis on the same card.

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

However, Paul's assertions failed to resonate with Misfits Boxing's co-founder, Mams Taylor, who promptly responded to 'The Problem Child' with his counterarguments:

"First of all, you and Tommy did 550k Globally (most from the UK). Secondly, you and Nate barely did 350k. Thirdly, you guys put Showtime in $16M of debt and contributed to their downfall because you demanded crazy undeserved upfront fees and ppv’s tanked. Fourthly, we did more than 700k but nice try. What else?"

Check out Mams Taylor's post below:

