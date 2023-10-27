"You guys put Showtime in $16M of debt" - Misfits co-founder Mams Taylor flames Jake Paul for ridiculing KSI vs. Tommy Fury PPV numbers

Jake Paul and KSI have been engaged in a feud for quite some time now, and the prospect of a bout between them is now closer than it has ever been.

'The Problem Child' recently took to X, seemingly to refute the reported pay-per-view (PPV) sales of KSI's match against Tommy Fury.

Media reports suggested that the KSI vs. Fury match pulled in more than 1.3 million PPV purchases. However, Jake Paul contested these figures and asserted that it actually had 700,000 buys. In response to a video clip where 'TNT' predicted Paul would defeat KSI in a potential bout, the 26-year-old American claimed:

"Hahahaha. KSI is going to appeal this interview. 700K buys globally they did. Great number. Less than Tommy and I but still a great outcome thanks to Logan being on the card."

Check out Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

For context, after his loss to Tommy Fury at the MF & DAZN: X Series event on October 14, KSI has officially filed an appeal. 'The Nightmare' contested the majority decision (later changed to unanimous) outcome by labeling it a "robbery." To address this, KSI has retained legal counsel to submit an appeal to the Professional Boxing Association, the fight's sanctioning authority.

However, Jake Paul's remarks stirred a response from Mams Taylor, the co-founder of Misfits Boxing, who fired back and provided what he claimed were the accurate PPV figures:

"First of all you and Tommy did 550k Globally (most from UK) Secondly, you and Nate barely did 350k 😂 Thirdly, you guys put Showtime in $16M of debt and contributed to their downfall because you demanded crazy undeserved upfront fees and ppv’s tanked. Fourthly, we did more than 700k but nice try. What else?"

Check out Taylor's response below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul draws ire for dismissing KSI vs. Tommy Fury's PPV numbers

Fans swiftly criticized Jake Paul for disregarding the reported KSI vs. Tommy Fury PPV figures, eliciting a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"1.3M you spastic jealous clown 🤡"

Another wrote:

"Bro can’t accept the real ppv numbers so he makes a random number up? Why lie?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro is back with creating numbers out of thin air"

"Surely they did more than 700k"

"Take the L and move on 🤷🏼‍♀️"

"Jealousy is a crazy thing"

"Nah mate that event did miles more than yours and you know it. Granted the fight was terrible but the whole event had fights with global interest"

Credits: @jakepaul on X