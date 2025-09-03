"Absolutely FOLDED" - Fans react to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani's insane KO victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani recently sent fans into a frenzy with his incredible first-round knockout victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80. In the opening round of the fight, the California native stunned Congdon with a head-kick before following up with a nasty right hand that forced the referee to intervene and stop the contest.In the aftermath, an impressed Dana White awarded the 26-year-old jiu-jitsu savant a UFC contract. After @espnmma shared a clip of the KO via an X post, many fans flocked to the comments section to issue their reaction.One fan reacted to Congdon getting knocked out and wrote:&quot;HE WAS FOLDED SHEESH.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Absolutely FOLDED.&quot;One fan made a bold assertion about Lebosnoyani's win and wrote:&quot;Lowkey, one of the nastiest DWCS finishes we've seen in YEARS.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @espnmma on XJean-Paul Lebosnoyani reacts to statement knockout win at DWCS 80Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani may have an incredible jiu-jitsu pedigree, but he's looking forward to sharpening his striking ahead of his UFC debut. After securing a KO victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80, Lebosnoyani made it clear that he wasn't just a &quot;jiu-jitsu guy&quot; and wanted to establish himself as an all-around fighter.Speaking to the media at the DWCS 80 post-fight press conference, Lebosnoyani explained his fighting mindset and said:&quot;I've definitely fallen in love with my hands and my feet. I mean, every fight starts on the feet, so I'm gonna try my best to finish it there. If it goes to the ground, I'm more than capable of finishing anybody in the world. I think tonight was just a confirmation of, 'I'm not just a jiu-jitsu guy.' You can't say that anymore. I'm a well-rounded, polished martial artist and I'm here to compete with the best guys in the entire world.&quot;