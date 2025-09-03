  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Absolutely FOLDED" - Fans react to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani's insane KO victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80

"Absolutely FOLDED" - Fans react to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani's insane KO victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:48 GMT
Fans on Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Fans on Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani's insane DWCS 80 knockout win. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani recently sent fans into a frenzy with his incredible first-round knockout victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80. In the opening round of the fight, the California native stunned Congdon with a head-kick before following up with a nasty right hand that forced the referee to intervene and stop the contest.

Ad

In the aftermath, an impressed Dana White awarded the 26-year-old jiu-jitsu savant a UFC contract. After @espnmma shared a clip of the KO via an X post, many fans flocked to the comments section to issue their reaction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan reacted to Congdon getting knocked out and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"HE WAS FOLDED SHEESH."

Another fan wrote:

"Absolutely FOLDED."

One fan made a bold assertion about Lebosnoyani's win and wrote:

"Lowkey, one of the nastiest DWCS finishes we've seen in YEARS."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @espnmma on X
Screenshots from @espnmma on X

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani reacts to statement knockout win at DWCS 80

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani may have an incredible jiu-jitsu pedigree, but he's looking forward to sharpening his striking ahead of his UFC debut. After securing a KO victory over Jack Congdon at DWCS 80, Lebosnoyani made it clear that he wasn't just a "jiu-jitsu guy" and wanted to establish himself as an all-around fighter.

Ad

Speaking to the media at the DWCS 80 post-fight press conference, Lebosnoyani explained his fighting mindset and said:

"I've definitely fallen in love with my hands and my feet. I mean, every fight starts on the feet, so I'm gonna try my best to finish it there. If it goes to the ground, I'm more than capable of finishing anybody in the world. I think tonight was just a confirmation of, 'I'm not just a jiu-jitsu guy.' You can't say that anymore. I'm a well-rounded, polished martial artist and I'm here to compete with the best guys in the entire world."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications