Who is Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani? All about the DWCS standout who secured UFC contract after thunderous KO victory

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani is the UFC's newest welterweight knockout artist. The American fighter recently competed on the latest installment of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and secured a massive victory over Jack Congdon to secure a UFC contract.In light of his incredible performance, here's everything you need to know about the power puncher.Who is Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani?Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani is a 26-year-old American fighter with a professional MMA record of 9-2, with eight of those wins coming by way of a finish. He's the son of legendary MMA coach Nono Lebosnoyani, who was the student of jiu-jitsu pioneer Helio Gracie and coached his son Royce Gracie for years.Given his father's incredible jiu-jitsu pedigree, it's no surprise that Lebosnoyani had over 500 grappling matches to his credit by the time he graduated high school at 19. While many know him for his grappling prowess, it appears Lebosnoyani also packs thunder in his punches.Lebosnoyani recently went up against Jack Congdon in a welterweight matchup at DWCS 80 earlier today, hoping to secure a UFC contract for himself. In the opening round of the fight, Lebosnoyani caught Congdon with a thunderous head-kick before following up with a hard right hand that forced the referee to stop the contest.The California-born fighter got his hand raised via first-round KO and impressed UFC CEO Dana White. Lebosnoyani was later handed a UFC contract, with White heaping praise on the fighter for his performance, saying:&quot;A jiu-jitsu guy with an incredible knockout. Nothing else needs to be said. Come on over here, welcome to the UFC.&quot;Lebosnoyani previously competed in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), where he had racked up a 7-1 record. Before his win over Congdon, the 26-year-old faced Kegan Gennrich at LFA 206 in April and got his hand raised via first-round submission.