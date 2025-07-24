"Absolutely hilarious" - Fans react to Bryce Mitchell speaking Arabic after mistaking Russian reporter for an ethnic Arab 

Bryce Mitchell recently sparked mixed reactions from the global MMA community after mistaking a Russian reporter for being of Arab ethnicity. While some appreciated his attempt at speaking Arabic, others mocked him for the blunder.Mitchell is set to make his octagon comeback in a bantamweight contest against Said Nurmagomedov in the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.During the media day, Mitchell had an amusing encounter with a Russian reporter, who he mistook for an Arab and began answering the individual's question in Arabic.Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Absolutely hilarious. You can’t fake stupid this much .''Another stated:''We don't claim this retard''Other fans wrote:''I don't know if Bryce is the character that lives or dies at the end of an Apocalyptic movie, but I know he'll at least bring a few good laughs''''What he was saying to the reporter wasn’t even proper Arabic!! And what’s even worse the Russian reporter started speaking to him in Russian!!! assuming he knows the language. The whole thing is a big fat joke!''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Mitchell is currently 2-3 in his last five UFC outings, with the most recent being a devastating submission loss to Jean Silva in their featherweight bout at UFC 314 earlier this year. 'Thug Nasty' will be hoping to get back in the win column as he prepares to make a statement in the bantamweight division.Bryce Mitchell is confident in his chances against Merab DvalishviliAhead of his bantamweight return against Said Nurmagomedov this weekend at UFC Abu Dhabi, Bryce Mitchell spoke to Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie and expressed his thoughts on the division's reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili.''I think it needs to be spiced up a little bit. It just needs somebody like me in there to shake things up, and I can almost promise you I’m going to shake things up...let’s be honest: Nobody’s going to beat Merab [Dvalishvili]. Who’s going to beat Merab? You’re going to have to call somebody that can beat him because right now literally nobody can beat Merab. So they’re going to realize that they need a guy like me. Here I am. Call me!''Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (7:35):