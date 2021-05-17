"Absolutely insane" - Daniel Cormier slams the judges of UFC 262 over Oliveira vs. Chandler scorecard

The aftermath of the UFC 262 clash between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler has stirred up quite a few emotions. Expressing his views recently by taking to Twitter was former UFC two-division champion and color commentator Daniel Cormier. Being heavily critical of the judging that took place during the main event bout, he wrote:

"This is absolutely insane, while chandler did win the round Charles had the back and landed some shots. The judging last night was bad, there seems to be no value in ground control anymore. Vivian got to the mount and controlled, attempted sub and still lost the round."

Elucidating that ground control looks to be carrying no weightage in modern-day martial arts judging, Cormier seemed disappointed at the outcome of the scorecards. With two out of three judges scoring a 10 - 8 round in favor of Michael Chandler, Cormier's argument didn't fail to hold water.

Did Charles Oliveira deserve a closer round one?

After beginning round number one in an explosive manner, both combatants seemed to want to end the fight early. However, a swift takedown from Charles Oliveira momentarily swung the fight in his favor. While 'Do Bronx' managed to gain the upper hand on the ground, Michael Chandler did a good job and escaped.

Additionally, Chandler hit Oliveira with some hard shots and had him rocked. This seems to be the reason why the first round was swung so heavily in favor of Michael Chandler.

While a takedown may open up avenues for ground control, merely securing a dominant position is also of vital importance. This area looks to have been ignored by the judges at UFC 262. With judges Chris Lee and Sal D'Amato each giving one point too many to Chandler, questions have once again risen about the competency of judging in the UFC.

Following Charles Oliveira's monumental knockout finish of Michael Chandler in round two, championship conversations began anew. With Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Justin Gaethje all waiting for their shot at UFC gold, president Dana White can surely expect a busy rest of the year.

Who do you anticipate Charles Oliveira making his first UFC title defense against? Make sure you leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!