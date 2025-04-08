"Absolutely massive win" - Fans feel the utter magnitude of Asa Ten Pow's shocking stoppage of Thai legend Seksan

It cannot be denied that the biggest surprise at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, came when Asa Ten Pow stunned Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai encounter.
Seksan, known as 'The Man Who Yields To No One' for a good reason, has struck fear into countless opponents. However, in this matchup, that moniker was mere words for Ten Pow, who unleashed his most devastating offense from bell to bell at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Check out the highlights of the bout below:
Ten Pow's counter-striking was sharp and explosive from start to finish as he floored Seksan late in the opening salvo before repeating the feat in the second round with a barrage of powerful left hands.
'The American Ninja' maintained his pesky offense in the third frame, delivering a flurry of solid combinations.
Despite Seksan's valiant effort to fight back, the referee stopped the contest 37 seconds into round three after a third knockdown.
Ten Pow's shocking victory over the Thai legend improved his professional record to 15-4.
The American stiker's jaw-dropping conquest of Seksan quickly gained traction on social media, with fans in the comment section expressing the full magnitude of the upset win:
Asa Ten Pow demonstrates the quality of American Muay Thai
After yielding to former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai clash seven months ago, Asa Ten Pow authored a redemption arc like no other at ONE Fight Night 30 as he has achieved what no fighter under the promotion's banner has managed to do — to finish a sport icon such as Seksan Or Kwanmuang.
This victory was a significant milestone, serving as a defining moment for the blossoming scene of Muay Thai in the United States.