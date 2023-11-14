‘Absolutely mind-blowing’ – Liam Harrison says recent Canada trip has made him feel complete

British striking icon Liam Harrison spent some time in Canada as he continues to march toward his long-awaited return to the circle.

In August 2022, ‘Hitman’ suffered a devastating knee injury during his first ONE world title opportunity against Thai legend Nong-O Hama at the promotion’s inaugural Prime Video event. Since then, Harrison has undergone surgery and is continuing to work his way back to being at 100 percent.

During his time on the sidelines, Liam Harrison has stayed active in the gym and has spent some of his time traveling. Recently, ‘Hitman’ shared details surrounding his recent trip to Canada to see some of the sights and visit a few old friends:

“To be fair, I love every city in Canada,” Harrison told ONE Championship. “I’ve never been to Canada and been to a bad place. I got to see some of my old friends, Tony and Sasha, from their gyms on the East Coast, and I went to the West Coast for the first time as well.

“I got to see some amazing places out in the mountains, and it was absolutely mind-blowing how beautiful those places are.”

Since making his promotional debut back in 2018, Liam Harrison has been one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship history.

That much was proven during his Comeback of the Year performance against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 last year.

After suffering back-to-back knockdowns in the early going, it appeared to be all but over for Harrison. Moments later, the unthinkable happened, as ‘Hitman’ went into overdrive and overwhelmed Muangthai, scoring three straight knockdowns to win the bout via first-round TKO.

The victory led ‘Hitman’ to his first shot at ONE Championship gold. Though he came up short against Nong-O that night, Harrison is determined to make another run at the title when he makes his highly anticipated return.

