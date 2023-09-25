Legendary Nong-O Hama says return by end of year ‘would be perfect’

At ONE Fight Night 9, the dominant world championship reign of Nong-O Hama finally came to an end at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year and in recent memory, Jonathan Haggerty stopped the champion in the first round to become a two-time Muay Thai world champion at ONE Championship.

The unpredictable can always happen when two men as dangerous as them step inside the circle. But everything about this contest had fans losing their minds.

After losing his title, the former longtime king has been working his way back to full fitness so he can once again play the role of the hunter, something he hasn’t done in a long time thanks to his lengthy win streak.

With his run as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion giving fans some incredible finishes and devastating performances, the 36-year-old plans to come back with a vengeance in pursuit of what was once his.

While in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 34 this past weekend, Nong-O gave an update on his return plans during an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts.

The Evolve MMA athlete said:

“By the end of this year or early next year is all good. But yeah, the end of this year would be perfect.”

Watch the full interview below:

His former opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, is currently set to return at ONE Fight Night 16, where he will challenge Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 16 live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.