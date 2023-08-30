Jonathan Haggerty is “locked in” for his chance at two-sport supremacy against Fabricio Andrade

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he will reign supreme in two different sports when he outwits Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

There’s no doubt Haggerty is the type of athlete who will keep pushing for glory even if he’s got little momentum to show for it. The never-say-die athlete has silenced his critics more often than not by beating some of the toughest competition in this sport, including legendary giants Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Nong-O Hama.

With a resume like that, it’s no wonder he’s willing to bet on himself to be the next two-sport world champion in October at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On Instagram, ‘The General’ hyped his fans again with an exuberant battle cry:

“Locked in! 7 weeks to go until I become a two-sport world champion @onechampionship #ONEfightnight15.”

Check out the reel below:

Just as the sport of Muay Thai has evolved over the years in ONE, so have Jonathan Haggerty’s skills in the striking arts.

His impeccable footwork and timing have led to multiple dominant victories, even knockouts in his young career. Effectively getting better and better as time progresses, Haggerty has the potential to surprise us even more if he can emerge victorious against undefeated ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade by stoppage.

However, it won’t be an easy task. The 25-year-old Brazilian has an extraordinary talent for rendering opponents unconscious after obliterating them on the feet with punches. As a result, 83 percent of his six ONE Championship wins have come by way of knockout.

In truth, there are so many ways this fight could go. All we know is that with a matchup like this, there’s no doubt there's going to be fireworks.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.