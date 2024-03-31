“Absolutely unreal KO” - Fans in awe of Superbon’s one-hit knockout of Tayfun Ozcan in Bangkok

ONE Championship fans can't stop talking about Superbon Singha Mawynn's incredible knockout of Turkish 'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan.

After suffering his first loss under the ONE banner, the Thai superstar bounced back in epic fashion, putting away Ozcan with a perfectly executed head kick in the second round of their ONE Fight Night 11 scrap last June.

"Before Thai megastar Superbon goes head-to-head with Armenian striker Marat Grigorian in a thrilling grudge match for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58, relive his striking masterclass against Dutch-Turkish star Tayfun Ozcan in 2023!"

Fans went crazy in the comments on YouTube, marveling over Superbon's incredible speed and devastating power.

"Absolutely unreal KO. That left kick from Superbon comes out of nowhere, Ozcan’s combo right before the knockout was pretty good and to get stung with a headkick just after landing a hard right hook off the same side? Incredible."

"That was possibly the quickest headkick knockout ive ever seen. The speed on Superbon's left leg is unreal."

"Superbon headkicks are so dangerous. With either foot. He throws it up with no Telegraph. And with crazy accuracy. Him kicking his badass padholder in the neck, with good control, probably helps a lot."

"Superbon is the boss!!!!!!"

"Good lord Superbon kicks hard."

Superbon runs it back with Marat Grigorian for interim gold at ONE Friday Fights 58

On Friday, April 5, Superbon returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an opportunity to once again strap 26 pounds of gold around his waist. In the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner, the former kickboxing king will run it back with three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian, the winner walking away with the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The bout will serve as a rematch of their epic encounter at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, Superbon scored a decisive unanimous decision victory. This time, he'll look to end things inside the distance and bring another belt home to The Land of Smiles.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.