Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia still has gold on his mind. The second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer says he is fully fixated on becoming a world champion and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian reiterated his goal of becoming a champion in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 32-year-old Hemmers Gym veteran stated:

"My goal is to be the World Champion of ONE Championship. That's the only goal in my mind. So it means everything to me. I will do my best to get there."

Luckily for Grigorian, he has the chance to do just that in his next fight, which is perhaps the most important in his career.

Marat Grigorian is set to lock horns with longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship. The two face off in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Marat Grigorian expects close battle against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58: "One mistake and it can end very fast"

Fans should keep a close eye on all the action when the two best featherweight kickboxers on the planet Marat Grigorian and Superbon Singha Mawynn throw down next week, with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on the line.

In fact, Grigorian himself says the fight will be terribly close, and he does not underestimate his opponent at all, believing that only one mistake could lead to defeat.

The Hemmers Gym product told ONE Championship:

"I have also improved a lot. So every fight is different. We need to stay sharp because one mistake and it can end very fast."