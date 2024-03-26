Despite having already beaten his upcoming opponent once before, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand says it will be a huge mistake on his part to underestimate longtime rival Marat Grigorian.

Superbon locks horns with Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the 33-year-old Bangkok native says he will be careful not to take Grigorian lightly by any means.

Superbon stated:

"On my end, I know I will bring the best version of myself. For him, I'm sure he is going to be at his very best since it is a world title fight. I won't underestimate him and I think he also should not underestimate me."

Superbon and Grigorian have met in the ring twice before. This next fight will be their second in ONE Championship and third meeting overall.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn't believe Marat Grigorian has changed much since their last fight: "There's nothing different about him"

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn believes his upcoming opponent, Marat Grigorian, has not evolved since the last time they met in the ONE Championship ring.

That being said, he says he has nothing to worry about style-wise when the two lock horns in a rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II early next month.

Superbon told ONE Championship:

"I think my training is going to be the same. There's nothing different about him. Marat, he keeps fighting with the same style. He hasn't changed that much. But he has something a little more that I need to be careful of, but I think nothing else."