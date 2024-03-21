"He uses that same style to good use" - Superbon praises "tough" Marat Grigorian ahead of rematch on the global stage

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is going up against a familiar foe in his scheduled return to action next month in Marat Grigorian, who he sees as still a formidable opponent not to be discounted outright.

The two top featherweight kickboxing contenders collide at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. They will dispute the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

It is a rematch of their ONE title showdown in March 2022, when then-reigning champion Superbon retained his world title by beating top contender Grigorian by unanimous decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon shared his thoughts on his Armenian rival and what he expects from their re-engagement, saying:

"[Marat Grigorian] still is very tough guy, a tough fighter. He has power in his hands and he uses that same style to good use."

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 58, the Pattalung native is coming off a tough majority decision loss to fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December, where he tried to seize the featherweight Muay Thai world title from the reigning champion.

Grigorian, meanwhile, won in his last fight in January, knocking Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the third round.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 from the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. To watch it from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Superbon out to provide a show for fight fans at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon Singha Mawynn does not only want to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand, he also wants to do it in exciting fashion that fight fans will have a grand time watching.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar said having fought countless times in his highly successful career, he knows the value of entertaining fights and as much as possible wants to provide such every time he goes into battle.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout said:

"If I fight really, really bad and I win, it means nothing. Because people who support me, they give their time, [and if I fight badly] they lose their time for nothing. I think if we make a show, even if we lose or win, it's much better for everyone."

An exciting contest is what Superbon is gunning at ONE Friday Fights 58 against Marat Grigorian of Armenia, who is also expected to bring the thunder in his attempt to exact payback on the Thai striker and claim the interim featherweight kickboxing belt.