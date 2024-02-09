WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon seamlessly whips his combos in routine training with famed coach Trainer Gae

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the promotion’s most exciting fighters to watch both in and out of the Circle.

Making his promotional debut in 2020, Superbon quickly established himself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers in the sport, earning victories over a variety of kickboxing legends including former eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world titleholder Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and three-time GLORY Kickboxing champ Marat Grigorian.

Superbon’s exquisite skill set is a combination of natural-born ability and his work in the gym with the legendary Trainer Gae. Now, ONE Championship is giving fight fans a glimpse at the Thai superstar's intense training regimen via a clip on Instagram:

“Seamless combo 🥊💢 Who’s up for Superbon’s technique challenge? 😎”

Currently, Superbon sits as the top-ranked contender in both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

Could we see Superbon vs. Tawanchai 2 in 2024?

After Superbon surrendered his featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 11 last year, the 114-win veteran decided to test his mettle in the art of eight limbs for the first time since signing with ONE. For his first test, he squared off with featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Bangkok.

Both fighters delivered a brutal back-and-forth war to close out the promotion’s year with a bang. Tawanchai ultimately came out on top via decision, but given how competitive the contest was, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product left the door open for a rematch.

“I would give him a 10 and I wouldn’t mind a rematch,” Tawanchai said in a post-fight interview. “If there was a rematch, that would be fun.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.