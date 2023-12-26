“I wouldn’t mind a rematch” – Tawanchai open to a do-over after epic five-round war with Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is seeking new challenges, but nonetheless he is open to having a rematch with recently defeated opponent Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two top strikers collided in a championship match at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand, where Tawanchai successfully defended his world title, winning by unanimous decision.

However, it did not come easy, as Superbon made it tough for Tawanchai and actually had a solid chance of coming away victorious with the spirited performance.

Given how competitive their fight went down, the 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout said he would not mind having a rematch with Superbon.

He told during the post-fight interview inside the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I would give him a 10 and I wouldn’t mind a rematch. If there was a rematch, that would be fun.”

The victory over Superbon was Tawanchai’s second successful defense of the world title he won in September 2022. He first retained the belt back in February, where he finished Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov by TKO (leg kick) in just 49 seconds.

Tawanchai eyeing a second world title

While he is open to giving fellow Thai superstar Superbon a rematch, Tawanchai is also aiming for greater heights by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Following his successful defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title last week at ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai is eyeing the featherweight kickboxing world title.

He said during the post-fight interview:

“I feel very happy, and the belt is still with me. I think I struck more and more accurate, but I have to watch the tape later. I feel like my Muay Thai is done, is complete. I showed everyone now (that I am the best). Next, I want that kickboxing belt. Even though people say I’m not good at it, I don’t care.”

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world title is currently held by Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan. In preparation for his kickboxing push, Tawanchai competed twice in the striking art prior to his showdown against Superbon. He won both matches in convincing matches.