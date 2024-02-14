“A much scarier version” - Fans believe Thai legend Superbon has another level to reach in his storied career

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is sporting a new look and gearing up for a return to the Circle.

With 150 career fights to his credit, Superbon is one of the greatest fighters in the history of Muay Thai and kickboxing. Recently, he tested his skills against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai. And while he came up short, he more than showed that he can hang with the absolute best fighters in the world whether it be in four or eight-ounce gloves.

Taking to Instagram, Superbon showed off a brand new look while putting in work at the gym ahead of his first appearance in 2024.

“Don't get distracted, stay focused 👊🏽”

Flocking to the comments section, fans were excited to see their favorite fighter sharpening his tools and looking good with a fresh trim.

“Crew cut ‘Bon hit different”

“Probably one of the most fluid practitioners around, impeccable style🔥🔥”

“This is definitely aa different Superbon. A much scarier version 🔥🔥”

“Just flowing 🔥👏👏🙌”

“That was good man, flowing through the kicks 🧨”

“Smooth & strong 💪”

Superbon ready to resume his storied run under the ONE banner

Signing with ONE Championship in 2020, Superbon immediately made a statement with three-straight wins against some of the best pound-for-pound fighters in kickboxing, including Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

However, he would suffer his first setback inside the Circle against Chingiz Allazov, surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing crown to the Azerbaijani-Belarusian. Determined to fight his way back to a rematch, the Thai superstar earned a sensational second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Who would you like to see Superbon square off with when he steps back inside the Circle later this year?