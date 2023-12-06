“ONE has the world’s best striking fighters” – Smilla Sundell says ONE Championship is home to the best strikers across martial arts

At just 19 years old, Smilla Sundell is one of the most exciting strikers across ONE Championship’s talent-stacked roster.

As the youngest world champion in the history of the promotion, the Swede reigns atop the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division, where her legacy is only just beginning.

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Sundell spoke about the caliber of striker that can be found alongside her on the roster. The world champion did admit that the level of competition in the promotion adds additional pressure in some cases.

However, as a result, it separates the best of the best from the rest and there can be no doubt that Smilla Sundell has swam when others may sink inside the circle:

“Yeah, I think ONE has the world’s best striking fighters, especially in Muay Thai and kickboxing,” she said. “I think the level of competition in ONE is very high. You got more pressure, but also, the fights are better because ONE picks out the best in the world.”

Smilla Sundell could make her case based on the remaining ONE Championship events in 2023

The case that Smilla Sundell is making is perfectly evident when looking at the two big events that are still left in 2023 for ONE Championship.

Alongside an absolutely stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 card on December 22, the final ONE Fight Night card of the year is set to go down this weekend on December 8.

ONE Fight Night 17 features an all-striking card that will perfectly tee-up the final few cards of the year at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the likes of Roman Kryklia, Saemapetch Fairtex, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Anissa Meksen all still set to be in action in the final month of the year, the promotion is flexing the quality of strikers that call ONE home.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Meanwhile, ONE Friday Fights 46 will be live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.