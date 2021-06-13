Abubakar Nurmagomedov asks Nick Diaz to "throw in the towel" as brother Nate Diaz was getting dominated by Leon Edwards

Abubakar Nurmagomedov requested Nick Diaz to throw in the towel to save his brother Nate Diaz from getting severely injured during the fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards locked horns in a five-round non-title, non-main event matchup at UFC 263. Diaz was getting dominated by Edwards throughout the fight. It started with vicious leg kicks that made the Stockton native a static target for Edwards to keep tagging. By the time the fight went into the final round, Diaz's face was lit up like a Christmas tree.

49-46

49-46

49-46



Leon Edwards scores a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at #UFC263 👏 pic.twitter.com/TMNAM81qnV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Abubakar couldn't bear watching Diaz get absolutely mauled inside the cage and asked Nate's older brother Nick to throw in the towel and save him from further damage. Nick Diaz never threw in the towel, and the fight went the full distance. Given the comeback flurry by Nate Diaz in the final round, it would appear his corner did well to let the fight continue.

Nick please throw in the towel #UFC263 — AbubakarNurmagomedov (@NurmagomedovMMA) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz's stock rises despite defeat

Nate Diaz still had enough gas left in the tank to mount a very late charge to try and finish Edwards. Diaz caught a second wind in the final round as he made his opponent do a slight chicken dance with a Stockton slap followed by a stinging left cross.

With just twenty seconds left in the round, Nate Diaz made a desperate attempt to finish the fight, and he got very close to doing so. It is incredible how a man can withstand so much punishment and still retaliate strongly enough to almost knock the other man out. However, Edwards hung on to take home the decision victory.

Nate Diaz drops a bomb in the 5th round ! @rawmmanews #ufc263 pic.twitter.com/WyapcZlFux — RAW MMA NEWS (@rawmmanews) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz most definitely lost the fight, but his stock will rise once again just because of the heart that he showed. By the time the fight was over, the crowd had gone into a frenzy, frantically chanting Diaz's name.

Also Read: Daniel Cormier reacts to Nate Diaz's epic flurry against Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Edited by Avinash Tewari