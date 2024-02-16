Accessibility to multiple martial arts “one of the reasons" - Felipe Lobo made Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai his home gym

Felipe Lobo explained one of the primary reasons for his decision to train at Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai gym.

Lobo made his ONE Championship debut in September 2020. Since then, the Brazilian striker has defeated Yodpanomrung and Saemapetch in Muay Thai and Rodlek in kickboxing. As a result, ‘Demolition Man’ has earned a world title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event on February 16.

Every world-class fighter has a team behind him featuring credentialed coaches and training partners. The same goes for Lobo, who trains with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

During an interview with The AllStar, Felipe Lobo had this to say about why he enjoys training at Tiger Muay Thai:

“The good thing for me there is like I can improve my boxing, I can improve my kickboxing, I can improve my Muay Thai, you know, if I want to do jiu-jitsu, wrestling, or everything I can do it there this is what the this is one of the reasons that I moved to Tiger as well.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Felipe Lobo says his dream has come true by being a full-time fighter

Most fighters pursue a combat sports career to secure fame and generational wealth potentially. When it comes to Felipe Lobo, the Brazilian world title challenger is satisfied with the opportunity to train and fight as a full-time job. Lobo expressed his gratitude for his career during an interview with The AllStar:

“Everyone has their main goal, everyone has different goals in life, you know. For me, I love training, this is my lifestyle, I love to train, and I love to fight with the best, this is already my dream come true – fighting with the best. And I’m like grateful. I always wake up in the morning grateful to do everything I want, everything I say, I want to do, and this makes me grateful.”

Although it’s not his primary focus, Felipe Lobo would love nothing more than to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. To do so, he must get through Jonathan Haggerty, who is riding high on momentum after knocking out Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade in 2023 to become a two-sport world champion.

Haggerty knocked Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, out to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.