“This is already my dream come true” – Felipe Lobo living his best life as a fighter

This week could see Felipe Lobo accomplish his dream of becoming a world champion when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship being within touching distance for the challenger, he believes that he already has everything he could possibly need.

Of course the Brazilian will want to leave behind a legacy but considering where he came from, to even get to this point in his career is like a wish come true.

Felipe Lobo spoke in a recent interview with The AllStar about how getting to dedicate his life to training, improving as a martial artist, and testing his skills against the best in the world means that he has already reached the pinnacle:

“Everyone has their main goal, everyone has different goals in life, you know. For me, I love training, this is my lifestyle, I love to train, and I love to fight with the best, this is already my dream come true – fighting with the best. And I’m like grateful. I always wake up in the morning grateful to do everything I want, everything I say, I want to do, and this makes me grateful.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo is coming into this fight with a positive outlook

They say that a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and that would certainly apply to Felipe Lobo ahead of ONE Fight Night 19, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16.

The Brazilian challenger is already reaping the rewards of all of his hard work by just getting the opportunity to compete in Muay Thai as a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Adding a world championship to that would only increase the dream that he believes he is living in by getting to train each and every day.

One thing you can never accuse Lobo of is taking anything for granted, and the same can be said for his shot at the champion later this week.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.