“This is the right moment” – Felipe Lobo says now is the perfect time for him to "achieve his goals" inside the ONE circle

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date, Felipe Lobo believes that everything is falling into place for him.

The Brazilian contender has been campaigning in the bantamweight Muay Thai division to prove himself as one of the best under the ONE Championship banner.

His second chance to run for the top prize in Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 19 continues, where he will challenge two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Felipe Lobo is confident that he has done everything correctly in his preparations to ensure that he will emerge victorious on fight night.

The challenger spoke about his mindset coming into this fight during a recent interview with The AllStar:

“I feel this is the right moment for me to achieve my goals. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling like I'm going to do it. And we will see that in the fight this week.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo has no choice but to be at his best if he is going to become a world champion

Felipe Lobo hasn’t had anything given to him in his career but he did certainly put himself in the world champion’s field of view following their encounter at ONE Fight Night 16.

After watching on as Jonathan Haggerty defeated his teammate, Fabricio Andrade, the two men had a back-and-forth confrontation that set-up their meeting this week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the sky-high confidence of the world champion coming into this one, he will be confident that his performance alone will do the talking for him.

If Lobo is going to leave the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' with 26 pounds of gold, there is no other option than everything falling into place for him.

‘The General’ won’t be short on motivation to send his first challenger packing after the heated confrontation between them last November.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.