Liam Harrison breaks down Felipe Lobo’s chances against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

English Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is super excited for the upcoming world title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo next week, which could shape the future of the division.

‘The General’ is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘Demolition Man’ in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Harrison says he will closely watch the fight. The 38-year-old veteran offered his thoughts on the interesting clash of styles.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Lobo’s in there, he’s coming off a good win against Saemapetch, and when I was looking at the comments when this fight got announced and everything, everyone was thinking Haggerty is going to obliterate Lobo.”

Liam Harrison says fans shouldn’t count Felipe Lobo out: “He's got a big heart”

There’s no doubt Jonathan Haggerty is the odds-on favorite to beat Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, but Liam Harrison says fans shouldn’t be quick to write ‘Demolition Man’ off just yet.

‘Hitman’ added:

“It’ll be a good clash of styles, but I don’t think it’s going to be knockdowns, drag-out, crazy fights that you might see sometimes on ONE Championship but it's going to be two very good technicians. So yeah. It’s an interesting one.”

He concluded:

“Lobo’s very good, he’s technically very good. He's got a big heart because when he beat Saemapetch he got knocked down early in that fight and he was in all kinds of trouble and he came back to win by stoppage. So I'm looking forward to it.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.