“Adesanya is coming back” - Chael Sonnen breaks down UFC 300 main event scenarios, explains why Conor McGregor won’t make the cut

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the potential main event for UFC 300, which will be a significant milestone event for the promotion.

'The American Gangster' has shared his opinion on who he believes will headline the event and noted that a title fight featuring a big name could be what headlines over a non-title fight featuring Conor McGregor. While speaking to MMA Junkie, the former middleweight title challenger mentioned that he doesn't believe that the Irishman' return bout will take place at UFC 300.

Sonnen said:

"To have Conor McGregor back and not use him when he's your biggest star would be hard to bet on. However, I do think we will have a title fight in the main event and Conor McGregor doesn't have a title. So now if you put Conor on the card, you just put your biggest star not in a headliner, you just demoted your top guy, so I think that eliminates Conor."

Chael Sonnen also brought up an interesting scenario that would see Israel Adesanya or Khamzat Chimaev challenge the winner of next month's middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and champion Sean Strickland. He mentioned that it could be the reason why the promotion booked the middleweight title fight for January, saying:

"Either [Israel] Adesanya is coming back. I don't buy that, 'I'm out until 2027.' And I do think Adesanya particularly against du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well would be very main event worthy...Another big draw that the marketing department dropped the ball on, but is [Khamzat] Chimaev."

It remains to be seen whether Chael Sonnen's prediction will be correct as Dana White has yet to announce the main event for UFC 300.

Chael Sonnen praises Leon Edwards following his win over Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 296 main event, which saw Leon Edwards retain his welterweight title over Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he praised Edwards for his impressive performance. He mentioned that 'Rocky' is much better than he initially thought and highlighted his ability to control his emotions, saying:

"Do you understand if you have the ability to control your emotions, do you understand the success that you can have in life? Not just in the sport...That's a special young man there."