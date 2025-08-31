Adrian Lee fires warning shots at Tye Ruotolo: "You can't just practice MMA for two years and think you're ready to go pro"

Undefeated MMA sensation ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States has sent a stern warning to ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo ahead of their highly anticipated matchup.Ruotolo is set to make his ONE Championship pro MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video next weekend, and Lee is the man to welcome him to the sport.The 19-year-old star has acknowledged Ruotolo’s impressive grappling pedigree. But at the same time, the Singaporean-American questions Ruotolo’s readiness to make the transition, citing significant differences between pure grappling and MMA competition.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about his upcoming opponent and delivered a pointed assessment of Ruotolo's MMA bid. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Phenom’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;He's a great grappler. He's very accomplished, but that's grappling. Grappling and MMA are very different. You can't just practice MMA for two years and think you're ready to go pro.&quot;Needless to say, Lee is ready to prove to Ruotolo and all the fans watching around the world that there are levels to this game. And the 19-year-old wants to spoil his fellow American’s party.Adrian Lee ready to welcome Tye Ruotolo to MMA at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee will welcome Tye Ruotolo as his very first MMA opponent when the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion heads to the ONE Championship ring next weekend.The two are set to throw down at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee’s next fight.