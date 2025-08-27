Adrian Lee has high praise for Nabil Anane: "He had some outstanding performances"

Lightweight mixed martial arts star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is a huge fan of undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane and says he is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today.

Ad

The 19-year-old highlighted the Thai-Algerian sensation's remarkable rise through the striking ranks as particularly noteworthy.

Lee specifically referenced Anane's shocking first-round knockout victory over Scottish destroyer ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 earlier this year as a standout performance that caught his attention.

When asked about the most exciting fighter in ONE, Lee told South China Morning Post:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Well, my first answer would be Christian, but you know, there's a bunch of exciting fighters. One of them [would be] Nabil Anane. He had some outstanding performances, and I was definitely shocked after his win off of Nico, and then his fight was Superlek."

Ad

Trending

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

The six-foot-four-inch-tall Anane has been on an absolute tear since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, wrecking every opponent put in front of him.

Meanwhile, Lee has experienced a similar trajectory, going a perfect 3-0 in the promotion with all three wins coming by way of finish.

Adrian Lee faces stern test in Tye Ruotolo MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is ready to return to action next week, and he’ll face an absolute grappling monster in reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who will be making his professional MMA debut.

Ad

Lee and Ruotolo go to war at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Adrian Lee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.