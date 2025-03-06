Adrian Lee recalls the time Christian Lee put 'thousands of reps' in training to KO Timofey Nastyukhin: "He executed it perfectly"

MMA phenom Adrian Lee enjoys a lot of perks by being the younger brother of reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee like seeing the grind inside the gym and witnessing his success inside the circle.

During his recent interview with Story of the Fight, the younger Lee reflected on these experiences and even gave a great example of how his older brother's hard work pays off during the fight, as he narrated:

"Definitely, it's so rewarding seeing all my brother's hard work pay off in the ring, especially ringside. I see him going through everything that we worked on, thousands of reps on it, like the Timofey (Nastyukhin) fight. We worked that so much, that counter, and he executed it perfectly."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

'The Warrior' finished Timofey Nastyukhin in the opening round of their ONE lightweight MMA world title clash in April 2021 at ONE on TNT II to successfully defend his 26-pound golden belt, and this was witnessed firsthand by 'The Phenom.'

Adrian Lee returns to action at ONE 172 against Shozo Isojima in a lightweight scrap

The Prodigy Training Center representative is now in the final stages of his preparation for his upcoming bout with Japanese newcomer Shozo Isojima on March 23 at ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

This will be Lee's third match under the world's largest martial arts organization, and he aims to extend his unbeaten streak to three and maintain his 100% finish rate.

Previously, the 18-year-old sensation has defeated Antonio Mammarella in June 2024 at ONE 167 via second-round submission and Nico Cornejo in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver via first-round submission.

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

