  Adrian Lee says his dad, Ken, and brother, Christian, put him through "such a hard camp" that led to epic ONE 172 finish

Adrian Lee says his dad, Ken, and brother, Christian, put him through “such a hard camp” that led to epic ONE 172 finish

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 29, 2025 01:48 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Adrian Lee went through a tough training camp ahead of his return to the ring at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Clearly, the hard work paid off as the 19-year-old phenom scored his third straight win under the ONE banner, landing a stunning 63-second submission victory over Takeharu Ogawa inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Offering some insight into his rigorous training camp, Adrian Lee revealed that his father and his brother, reigning two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee, put him through the ringer to ensure he was ready for another tough test.

"This truly was such a hard camp," Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post. "And every single camp, it gets harder and harder."
In addition to moving to 3-0 on martial arts' biggest global stage, Lee also bagged his third $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Having just celebrated his birthday on March 12, it was quite the month for one of ONE's most highly touted prospects.

Christian Lee praises Adrian Lee's performance at ONE 172

Christian Lee, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, can often be spotted training and cornering his little brother.

Taking to Instagram following ONE 172, 'The Warrior' praised Adrian's impeccable performance, writing:

"Amazing performance by the Phenom this past weekend. As a coach, there’s nothing better than watching your fighter win without taking any damage. This one was 63 seconds to the Anaconda submission. I couldn’t be more proud of you, bro!"
Lee's submission victory over Ogawa at ONE 172 was his quickest and most impressive win yet. What's next for 'The Phenom' after adding another highlight-reel performance to his resume?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay via watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
