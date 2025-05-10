Adrian Lee says Japanese cuisine made ONE 172 fight week a breeze: "There's so much good food"

Teenage MMA phenom Adrian Lee went to enemy territory during his previous outing at ONE 172 when he fought hometown hero Takeharu Ogawa in a lightweight scrap in front of the packed Japanese crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.
But this experience was one for the books because aside from getting the 63-second submission finish of Ogawa, the local food and delicacies he consumed during the fight week made his time in the land of the rising sun more memorable.
The 19-year-old rising star revealed this during one of his vlogs from his YouTube channel, where he said:
"Fight week was amazing. The food was great. Always one thing I struggle during fight week is finding what to eat. But in Japan, the food was so great. You know, there's so much good food, and you know, it was really a great time."
Watch Adrian Lee's video here:
That victory by 'The Phenom' was his third straight triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization and proved that he truly belongs with the top talents on the global stage.
Adrian Lee says that his roster spot in ONE Championship cemented the legacy of his family
Lee also said in the same YouTube video that his spot on the roster of ONE Championship was the final step in cementing his family's legacy in combat sports because he was the only one left among his siblings to compete under the promotion.
The Prodigy Training Center representative said:
"It really was like I was finally stepping into, you know, the legacy that was created for me or before me. June in 2024, that's when I had my first professional MMA fight inside of ONE Championship. I just can't tell you how bad my nerves were for this fight."
Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.