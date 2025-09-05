Adrian Lee stands ground and says social media is only secondary: “I’m an MMA fighter first”

While ONE lightweight MMA star Adrian Lee is happily building his brand online, he made it clear that he’s putting his fighting career first over social media obligations and distractions.The undefeated Singaporean-American superstar emphasized his commitment to his professional career ahead of his ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video showdown with Tye Ruotolo.‘The Phenom’ will welcome the welterweight submission grappling world champion to MMA in a three-round battle inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5.In a ONE Championship interview, Lee talked about balancing his professional commitments with social media expectations:&quot;At whatever point it does become overwhelming, like, 'Man, I gotta post again,' I'll just take a step back and kind of chill out a bit because you know, I'm an MMA fighter first. I got to focus on my own career.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the modern fighter's need to maintain an online presence for promotional purposes, Lee has clear priorities. The Prodigy Training Center standout understands the importance of social media engagement but refuses to let it overshadow his primary focus of being the best martial artist he can be.This mature approach should serve him well in his promising career, which has gone to a perfect 3-0 start in the home of martial arts.Adrian Lee proud of his early accomplishments in MMAAdrian Lee has big shoes to fill since he's following the footsteps of his world champion siblings and ONE Championship royalty Christian and Angela.But so far, the 19-year-old has lived up to the hype and more, and may just very well be the next big thing coming out of the famed fighting family.'The Phenom' told ONE:&quot;In the MMA industry, after I win a fight, I'm like, 'All the hard work's been paid off.' And then with social media, deciding to start being consistent and really seeing my followers increase, and the sponsorships come in, it's really been motivating me to put even more back into it.&quot;North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.