Adrian Lee is thankful for his hard work being recognized: “It’s really been motivating me”

Singaporean-American mixed martial arts star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is super motivated ahead of his next fight this weekend, both inside and outside of the ring.The 19-year-old’s fighting career is clicking on all points, but so is his hard work on social media, which is starting to take off.Lee has a successful YouTube channel with thousands of followers growing by the day. There, he shares content related to his training camps, and gives fans an inside look into his life.The youngest Lee sibling has experienced significant growth in his following over the past few years, and is steadily strengthening his brand as a modern fighter.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee explained what fuels his motivation. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Phenom’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;In the MMA industry, after I win a fight, I'm like, 'All the hard work's been paid off.' And then with social media, deciding to start being consistent and really seeing my followers increase, and the sponsorships come in, it's really been motivating me to put even more back into it.&quot;Today, Lee is one of the fastest rising stars in the MMA world. Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Phenom’ back in action.Adrian Lee returns to face Tye Ruotolo in pivotal lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring this weekend when he welcomes ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo to MMA.The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee’s next fight.