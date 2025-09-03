  • home icon
  Adrian Lee is thankful for his hard work being recognized: "It's really been motivating me"

Adrian Lee is thankful for his hard work being recognized: “It’s really been motivating me”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:47 GMT
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Singaporean-American mixed martial arts star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is super motivated ahead of his next fight this weekend, both inside and outside of the ring.

The 19-year-old’s fighting career is clicking on all points, but so is his hard work on social media, which is starting to take off.

Lee has a successful YouTube channel with thousands of followers growing by the day. There, he shares content related to his training camps, and gives fans an inside look into his life.

The youngest Lee sibling has experienced significant growth in his following over the past few years, and is steadily strengthening his brand as a modern fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee explained what fuels his motivation.

‘The Phenom’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"In the MMA industry, after I win a fight, I'm like, 'All the hard work's been paid off.' And then with social media, deciding to start being consistent and really seeing my followers increase, and the sponsorships come in, it's really been motivating me to put even more back into it."
Today, Lee is one of the fastest rising stars in the MMA world. Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Phenom’ back in action.

Adrian Lee returns to face Tye Ruotolo in pivotal lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring this weekend when he welcomes ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo to MMA.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

