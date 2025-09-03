  • home icon
  Adrian Lee tells fans to not get it twisted: "I don't really want to be labeled as a social media influencer"

Adrian Lee tells fans to not get it twisted: "I don't really want to be labeled as a social media influencer"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:06 GMT
Singaporean-American phenom Adrian Lee (pictured). [Image: ONE Championship]
Singaporean-American phenom Adrian Lee (pictured) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Adrian Lee is setting the record straight about his increased online presence, emphasizing that his primary identity remains as a professional mixed martial artist rather than a content creator.

The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect addressed misconceptions about his motivations for documenting his training camps and daily routines ahead of his all-important lightweight MMA clash with Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.

"That's one thing. I don't really want to be labeled as a social media influencer. I get it that some people have been like, 'Wow, you're such an influencer now.' But I want to be an MMA fighter who just happens to document his life," Adrian Lee told ONE Championship.
The Prodigy Training Center product's strategic balance between documentation and competition positions him perfectly for building sustainable long-term success across multiple platforms.

Having already attained a perfect 3-0 record under the ONE Championship spotlight, 'The Phenom' is ready to take another step to greatness against the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion come fight night on Sept. 5 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Adrian Lee fires warning shots at Tye Ruotolo ahead of ONE Fight Night 35

During the same interview with the organization, Lee sounded off on Tye Ruotolo's belief that he'll be able to take to MMA like a duck to water.

"He's a great grappler. He's very accomplished, but that's grappling. Grappling and MMA are very different. You can't just practice MMA for two years and think you're ready to go pro," Lee continued.
Suffice to say, the teenage warrior is ready to prove the American athlete wrong and ruin his long-awaited bow in the all-encompassing discipline.

Ruotolo, however, is fired up to derail the Adrian Lee hype train, and he promises to pack a surprise or two in the striking department at ONE Fight Night 35.

