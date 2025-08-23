Adrian Lee vows to finish Tye Ruotolo by any means: "I’m fully prepared for whatever"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is eager to keep his 100 percent finishing rate intact against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

The 19-year-old MMA prodigy will welcome the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion to the mixed martial arts realm in a lightweight clash on Friday, Sept. 5, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee made it clear he plans to end the fight decisively regardless of how the action unfolds inside the Circle:

"In the MMA game, one thing that's so great about it is you can't say anything for certain. I'm fully prepared for whatever he's going to do first, but I plan on getting in there and finishing him by any means necessary, whether it's a knockout or a submission."

While Lee respects Ruotolo's vaunted grappling game, he knows he has a significant advantage in the striking exchanges.

However, the Prodigy Training Center standout is willing to do whatever is necessary to get his hand raised and won't back down from wrestling and grappling against the 22-year-old submission specialist.

After all, the youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 professional record. All those wins came by highlight reel submissions, giving Adrian Lee the utmost confidence to beat Ruotolo at his own game.

Check out the full interview:

Adrian Lee shares his GOAT aspirations

Adrian Lee revealed the deeper motivation driving his pursuit of excellence as he continues building toward championship gold.

‘The Phenom’ shared in the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

"My motivation lies in my love for the sport and my drive to become one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. I was lucky enough to have the blessing, you know, one of four children who are mixed martial artists their entire lives, grew up training, and I plan on really taking advantage of that and showing what I can really do."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight encounter live in U.S. primetime for free.

