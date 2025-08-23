  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Adrian Lee vows to finish Tye Ruotolo by any means: "I’m fully prepared for whatever"

Adrian Lee vows to finish Tye Ruotolo by any means: "I’m fully prepared for whatever"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:56 GMT
Adrian Lee | Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is eager to keep his 100 percent finishing rate intact against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

Ad

The 19-year-old MMA prodigy will welcome the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion to the mixed martial arts realm in a lightweight clash on Friday, Sept. 5, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee made it clear he plans to end the fight decisively regardless of how the action unfolds inside the Circle:

"In the MMA game, one thing that's so great about it is you can't say anything for certain. I'm fully prepared for whatever he's going to do first, but I plan on getting in there and finishing him by any means necessary, whether it's a knockout or a submission."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Lee respects Ruotolo's vaunted grappling game, he knows he has a significant advantage in the striking exchanges.

However, the Prodigy Training Center standout is willing to do whatever is necessary to get his hand raised and won't back down from wrestling and grappling against the 22-year-old submission specialist.

After all, the youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 professional record. All those wins came by highlight reel submissions, giving Adrian Lee the utmost confidence to beat Ruotolo at his own game.

Ad

Check out the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee shares his GOAT aspirations

Adrian Lee revealed the deeper motivation driving his pursuit of excellence as he continues building toward championship gold.

‘The Phenom’ shared in the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

"My motivation lies in my love for the sport and my drive to become one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. I was lucky enough to have the blessing, you know, one of four children who are mixed martial artists their entire lives, grew up training, and I plan on really taking advantage of that and showing what I can really do."
Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight encounter live in U.S. primetime for free.

Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Lee vs. Ruotolo.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications