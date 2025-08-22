  • home icon
Adrian Lee reveals his ultimate goal in MMA: "My drive to become one of the greatest"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:34 GMT
Adrian Lee | Image credit: ONE Championship
Adrian Lee | Image credit: ONE Championship

Undefeated ONE lightweight MMA star Adrian Lee has set his sights on joining the pantheon of mixed martial arts legends once it’s all said and done.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee opened up about his championship aspirations and what drives him to excel in the world's most demanding combat sport.

"My motivation lies in my love for the sport and my motivation, my drive to become one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. I was lucky enough to have the blessing, you know, one of four children who are mixed martial artists their entire lives, grew up training, and I plan on really taking advantage of that and showing what I can really do."
'The Phenom' certainly has the talent, drive, and right attitude to perhaps succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

For now, the 18-year-old prodigy must first focus on the challenge that lies ahead. Adrian Lee is set to face ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in a three-round lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.

The blockbuster event broadcasts live from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee says he's a true martial artist down to the core

Adrian Lee believes his well-rounded skillset separates him from other prospects as he continues his quest for world title glory.

The Prodigy Training Center affiliate expressed confidence in his evolution as a complete mixed martial artist during the same interview with the South China Morning Post.

"I'd say my mixed martial arts game is pretty complete, I'd say. I think that there are definitely a lot of areas in my game that I can work to improve on, but I really feel that I'm a mixed martial artist."
North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash live in U.S. primetime for free.

