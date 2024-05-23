  • home icon
  • Adrian Lee can't wait to hit the ground running inside the ONE Circle: "I plan on being very active"

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 23, 2024 11:34 GMT
Adrian Lee will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 on June 7. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship continues to inject themselves with new fighters every so often and blue-chip MMA prospect Adrian Lee will make his debut very soon. The Prodigy Training Center product will have his first fight inside the Circle at ONE 167 on June 7 against Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA contest.

With an expectedly raucous crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand ready to give him a warm welcome, Lee hopes he can keep the momentum going.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee gave fans even more reasons to expect great things from him in the future:

"After this fight, I plan on being very active, hopefully getting in another one or two fights this year and a few fights next year."

The 18-year-old joining ONE Championship became official in December 2023 and will have the enviable advantage of having his older brother and reigning two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee in his corner.

Debut fights can sometimes be overwhelming for young prospects, but there should be no such concern for the Singaporean-American as his family ties in martial arts will surely have prepared him for his big moment.

Adrian Lee was ready to debut much earlier in the year

The youngest of the legendary Lee siblings is raring to go out and fight, but it was recently revealed that his decision to make his debut now was not entirely up to him.

Lee said the following in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Turning pro [now] wasn't my decision to make. Whatever my coach said, I was ready to go. I was ready to take it."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

