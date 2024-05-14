"I was ready to take it" - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee reveals he wanted to make pro debut months ago

There is always a certain buzz in the air when a young fighter makes their professional debut. That feeling will permeate the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE 167 on June 7, with Adrian Lee finally stepping into the Circle.

His opponent then will be another ONE Championship debutant in the form of Australian star Antonio Mammarella and it has fans chomping at the bit to see how Lee will perform in the pro ranks.

Revealed to have been ready to make his debut as early as February of this year, the Prodigy Training Center athlete shared why it was pushed back to May in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Turning pro [now] wasn't my decision to make. Whatever my coach said, I was ready to go. I was ready to take it."

With the guidance of older brother and two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian helping him out in training camp, the 18-year-old knows that there are high expectations of him to come out and get the victory because of his elder siblings' achievements.

Aside from Christian, the Lee family also features the late prodigy that is Victoria Lee, and eldest sister Angela Lee - the former women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Adrian Lee makes heartfelt promise to honor late sister Victoria Lee's memory

Victoria Lee's passing back in December 2022 shocked the combat sports world and as the family continues to move forward with her legacy in mind, Adrian Lee believes that her spirit will be with him once he steps inside the Circle.

Speaking with EssentiallySports, Lee said the following:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.