"I'll find his chin" - Adrian Yanez predicts how a potential fight with Sean O'Malley would play out

Adrian Yanez has discussed a potential fight against fellow bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Yanez predicted that a bout with Sean O'Malley would end with him knocking 'Sugar' out. The 27-year-old also claimed that the fight would be a main event showdown.

"Man, me knocking him out. Like, I'mma find his chin and that's gonna be the and that should be the main event. No, no more three, no three rounds, you got to be the main event for that fight."

Further into the interview, Yanez also admitted that the checks and prizes associated with fighting O'Malley would intrigue him enough to accept the fight.

Like Yanez, Sean O'Malley is also an up-and-coming bantamweight prospect. Many expect 'Sugar' to be a future champion due to his outstanding striking skills and unconventional movement.

Boasting a 14-1 record, O'Malley's only loss came against Marlon Vera at UFC 252. He was finished after appearing to damage his leg due to the Ecuadorian's kicks.

O'Malley's most recent fight was against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. He put on a striking masterclass against the UFC newcomer, winning via third-round TKO.

Catch TMZ Sports' full interview with Adrian Yanez below:

"It definitely sucks right now" - Adrian Yanez uses magnets to heal cauliflower ear suffered against Davey Grant

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, Adrian Yanez talked about the recovery of the ear injury he suffered against Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 43 last weekend.

Yanez revealed he's been using magnets to heal the cauliflower ear that developed in the main card contest.

"These are actually magnets that I got on. The magnets has to drain the ear. I'm having to keep it compressed because if I don't keep it compressed... what ends up happening is, you know, it'll refill back up. And that's the least... that's what I don't want so gotta keep it compressed and magnets are like the best trick for that."

