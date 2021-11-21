Fighters and fans react in shock to the 30-27 score for Adrian Yanez vs. Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night

Adrian Yanez defeated Davey Grant via split decision in an entertaining bantamweight encounter at UFC Fight Night 198 aka UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday. But it wasn't the two fighters who made the headlines.
Eric Colon, Junichiro Kamijo, and Tony Weeks were the three judges for the bout and the former two scored it an identical 29-28 in favor of Yanez. Meanwhile, Weeks scored the contest a shocking 30-27 in favor of Grant.
Davey Grant did start the outing well by executing several good leg and body kicks. However, Adrian Yanez gained the upper hand and sealed the opener by executing some good combinations and clearly rocking his English opponent, making him bleed towards the end.
The second round was pretty even as Grant made a spirited comeback, while the third was dominated by the American star. Both Colon and Kamijo gave Yanez the first and the final rounds and 'Dangerous' the second.
Many MMA fans, pundits, and fellow fighters were stunned by Weeks' scorecard and took to Twitter to express their disbelief and frustration. Scoring of fights in the UFC has been criticized for quite a while and this is another harsh reminder to the higher officials, including UFC president Dana White.
Here's how people from the MMA world reacted to the Adrian Yanez vs. Davey Grant fight's scorecards:
Adrian Yanez is on an eight-bout winning streak right now, while Davey Grant has a two-fight skid
Bantamweight sensation Adrian Yanez has now extended his winning streak to eight fights, with the last four wins coming in the UFC. He won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus award in his previous three bouts.
Yanez was part of Dana White's Contender Series in 2020, while he has fought for the LFA bantamweight championship in the past.
Davey Grant, on the other hand, has now lost two in a row and five of his last nine matchups. He's even bagged bonuses in his last three encounters.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Despite back-to-back defeats to Yanez and Marlon Vera, Grant has looked impressive inside the octagon and will be raring to go for his next fight.