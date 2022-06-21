Someone in the top 7 - Sean O'Malley looking to climb up the ladder after his fight against Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley isn't looking past his first top ten opponent in Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, but that hasn't stopped him from scoping out the fights available at the top of the bantamweight rankings should he win on July 2.

In the latest episode of TimboSugarShow, O'Malley gave credit to Adrian Yanez for beating Tony Kelley at UFC Austin, even if the win busted his parlay. He said:

"Adrian Yanez has sick boxing. I think Tony Kelley said he's a wannabe Masvidal, and he definitely has that similar Masvidal style, kinda looks like him too. But he has sick boxing. He's fun as f*** to watch, has a bunch of good finishes, called me out after the fight. That's a fight that will definitely happen in the future, that's a sick f***ing fight."

Yanez will have to win against some better opposition if he wants to fight O'Malley, though. After being content to fight unranked opponents for years, 'Sugar' is now looking to fight the best opposition available. He said:

"I'm gonna beat Pedro and then I'm gonna fight someone in the top seven. ... I don't think [fighting Yanez next] is realistic. He just beat Tony Kelley. Come on. Petr Yan's not booked yet, that could be a potential fight. Rob Font's up there, I know he's probably wanting to get something booked soon. I hate talking about it because I got to go out there and deal with Pedro, but there's some sweet options for sure."

Petr Yan is ranked No. 1 in the bantamweight division just under champion Aljamain Sterling, so if Sean O'Malley is willing to fight him next there's no one in the division that's going to worry 'Sugar' too much.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss potential future opponents below:

Sean O'Malley doesn't think Marlon Vera gets past Dominick Cruz

Sean O'Malley has recently been discussing the idea of rematching Marlon Vera, but Vera's name didn't make it into O'Malley's latest list of potential opponents. That's because 'Sugar' expects 'Chito' to lose to Dominick Cruz when the two fight in August.

In a recent episode of The Bromalley Show, he said:

"When Chito fought Frankie [Edgar], I said, I think Chito wins that fight. Chito fought Rob [Font], I think I said Chito wins that fight. Chito vs. Dom, I think Dom wins. I just think Dom’s gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better than Chito. But, with that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Chito won, but I do think Dom’s gonna take that.”

Vera and O'Malley have been throwing barbs at each other since Vera TKO'd O'Malley in August 2020. 'Sugar' refused to acknowledge he lost, and said he had no interest in fighting Vera until 'Chito' 'deserved it.'

With Vera now ranked No. 5 at bantamweight, 'Sugar' has started admitting a rematch makes sense. It will have to wait, though, as Vera fights Cruz in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in San Diego on August 13.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far