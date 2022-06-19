Beef turned personal for Adrian Yanez when Tony Kelley called him "a wish version" of Jorge Masvidal

Adrian Yanez has always drawn comparisons to UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal due to the similarities between their fighting styles. However, Yanez wasn't pleased when his latest opponent Tony Kelley called him a "wish version" of 'Gamebred'.

According to Yanez, he had an extra impetus to fight Kelley after 'Primetime' compared him to Masvidal in an unflattering way. The Texas native also believes that his opponent must be regretting his comments after suffering a first-round KO loss. The 28-year-old bantamweight stand-out said during the post-fight presser at UFC Austin:

"I don't know, there was just an extra added thing to whenever I was fighting him. Because in the middle when he started talking a little bit more s**t, I was like, 'Oh, now I really don't like you.' I think getting in that competitive spot and finding yourself something to pump you up and all that stuff but boy. You started to talk s**t and I felt like I kept everything pretty cordial. And the next you know he's calling me, like a wish version of [Jorge] Masvidal. And now he kind of wishes he didn't say that, you know."

Yanez looked flawless en route to a first-round TKO win over Kelley in their bantamweight clash, which saw a last-minute promotion to the main card. UFC fighters and fans are now demanding a clash between the Texas native and bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley.

Watch Yanez's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

When Adrian Yanez welcomed comparisons with Jorge Masvidal

Adrian Yanez earned his UFC contract with a first-round TKO win over Brady Huang at DWCS 28 in 2020. His fighting style and looks reminded fans and pundits of a young Jorge Masvidal.

Yanez himself did not have a problem with comparisons to 'Gamebred', although he was focused on etching out his own name in MMA. The Texas native also revealed that Jorge Masvidal was second on his list of favorite fighters, right behind former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Yanez told reporters during the post-fight presser:

“I’ll take it all, man. I’ll take a little ‘Street Jesus,’ I don’t mind it at all. If I get that comparison, it’s all great and lovely, but I’m here to make my own journey. This is what I want to do. I’ve worked my whole entire life for this, and I’m super happy it’s finally paying off. Big shoutout to ‘Gamebred.’ He’s actually one of my favorite fighters. He’s one of my top favorite fighters, right behind Cain Velasquez, but I love the comparison.”

Check Yanez's appearance at the DWCS 28 post-fight scrum below:

