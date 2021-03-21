Why is UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez called 'Mini Masvidal'?

The commentating panel at UFC Vegas 22 drew a comparison between Adrian Yanez and UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal as the former bears a passing resemblance to 'Gamebred'. It also has to do with Yanez's crisp boxing and knockout ability, much like Masvidal.

Adrian Yanez fought Gustavo Lopez on tonight's main card and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping - commentator on tonight's fight card - made the 'Mini Masvidal' reference. It certainly didn't hurt that Yanez went on to put away Lopez with a superb KO in round 2 either.

Even Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling lauded the counter-striking ability of the up-and-comer and also mentioned Adrian Yanez's resemblance to Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal’s twin! Wow just seeing the resemblance! Slick hands like him too #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is set to face Kamaru Usman in the headliner event for UFC 261 in April. The event will mark the first time a packed crowd will attend a UFC event since the advent of Covid-19.

Adrian Yanez wants to fight at UFC 261

In his post-fight interview tonight, Adrian Yanez has requested the promotion to allow him to make a quick turnaround and fight at UFC 261, scheduled for May 15th. Yanez fights from the city of Houton, Texas and it has been a childhood dream of his to fight at the Toyota Center one day. The Bantamweight fighter stated that whenever he passed by the Toyota Center, he would always assure his father that he would fight in the prestigious arena one day.

Fellow Houston native Derrick Lewis gave props to the young prospect on Twitter following Yanez's devastating knockout victory tonight.