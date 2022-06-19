UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett was an event full of exciting matchups on the main card. In the main event, featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett locked horns to get one step closer to a shot at UFC gold.
The co-main event featured a welterweight scrap between Tim Means and the always-exciting Kevin Holland.
Adrian Yanez also returned to action on 18 June and took on Tony Kelley in a bantamweight bout.
Other notable names to feature on the main card for UFC Austin included Julian Marquez, Joaquin Buckley and Guram Kutateladze.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card results
Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission (D'Arce choke) (1:28 of Round 2)
Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO (5:00 of Round 2)
Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via KO (3:18 of Round 1)
Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card highlights
Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett engaged in a highly competitive fight for 25 minutes. Although Kattar landed more strikes, Emmet's shots had more impact. Thus, the Sacramento native was declared the winner in the end via split decision.
Kevin Holland's second fight as a welterweight bore a fruitful result as he finished Tim Means with a D'Arce choke in the second round. In his post-fight interview, 'Trailblazer' called out Sean Brady for a fight.
Joaquin Buckley had a sensational night in the city of Austin, Texas. 'New Mansa' gave a solid account of himself in his fight against Albert Duraev and scored a TKO (Via doctor stoppage) victory. Buckley has now won three fights in a row.
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze was a fight flying under the radar on June 18. Ismagulav extended his winning streak to 16 by edging out a split decision victory in the three round fight.
Gregory Rodrigues bounced back from his loss to Arman Petrosyan in spectacular fashion. 'Robocop' went toe-to-toe with Julian Marquez in a middleweight fight and knocked him out cold in the very first round.
The main card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett opened up with a grudge match between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley. Yanez used his crisp boxing skills to perfection and scored a first-round TKO victory against Kelley.