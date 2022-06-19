Create
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jun 19, 2022 07:59 AM IST

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett was an event full of exciting matchups on the main card. In the main event, featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett locked horns to get one step closer to a shot at UFC gold.

The co-main event featured a welterweight scrap between Tim Means and the always-exciting Kevin Holland.

Adrian Yanez also returned to action on 18 June and took on Tony Kelley in a bantamweight bout.

Other notable names to feature on the main card for UFC Austin included Julian Marquez, Joaquin Buckley and Guram Kutateladze.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card results

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission (D'Arce choke) (1:28 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO (5:00 of Round 2)

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via KO (3:18 of Round 1)

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card highlights

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett engaged in a highly competitive fight for 25 minutes. Although Kattar landed more strikes, Emmet's shots had more impact. Thus, the Sacramento native was declared the winner in the end via split decision.

Empiezan a volar los golpes en la estelar👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/DXuEIxGqSp
Notorio el poder🔥 Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin https://t.co/lLOc4rUfuT
Grande la combinación de golpes por parte de @JoshEmmettUFC#UFCAustin https://t.co/Pvwv8s9vtA
Se prenden las acciones en este cuarto round💪 #UFCAustin https://t.co/nF152xlxNR
Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar🙌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/p0aExFVAHo
Increíble final de la estelar para una cartelera del sueño🔥🔥🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/T86CAxAnG1
Estelar aguerrida❗@JoshEmmettUFC derrota a Calvin Kattar por decisión dividida cerrando una cartelera fenomenal🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/iGTTbvlw7k

Kevin Holland's second fight as a welterweight bore a fruitful result as he finished Tim Means with a D'Arce choke in the second round. In his post-fight interview, 'Trailblazer' called out Sean Brady for a fight.

Ambos guerreros al ataque para comenzar la co-estelar⚔️ #UFCAustin https://t.co/0KLYcuoOau
TENEMOS SUMISIÓN💥💥💥 @Trailblaze2top logra la D'Arce para finalizar esta contienda #UFCAustin https://t.co/tOMgBszmZJ

Joaquin Buckley had a sensational night in the city of Austin, Texas. 'New Mansa' gave a solid account of himself in his fight against Albert Duraev and scored a TKO (Via doctor stoppage) victory. Buckley has now won three fights in a row.

Increíble la patada de Duraev a la cabeza🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/640ZrKzocm
El poder de @Newmansa94 en exhibición👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/STt7dLgbQO
Se acaba todo❗@Newmansa94 logra la victoria después de que Duraev no pudo continuar👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/AnPhCYeKBf

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze was a fight flying under the radar on June 18. Ismagulav extended his winning streak to 16 by edging out a split decision victory in the three round fight.

Usando el pateo eficientemente en este segundo round @guram_dze 🤛 #UFCAustin https://t.co/svXs4tV69b
Choque en el centro del octágono en esta pelea cerradisima❗ #UFCAustin https://t.co/DhXF16PpIY
Damir Ismagulov vence a Guram Kutateladze en una pelea competitiva por decisión mayoritaria❗ #UFCAustin https://t.co/mm6j8sJZza

Gregory Rodrigues bounced back from his loss to Arman Petrosyan in spectacular fashion. 'Robocop' went toe-to-toe with Julian Marquez in a middleweight fight and knocked him out cold in the very first round.

Primer aviso de @gregory_mma en este primer round👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/7pkmVZRqLk
UN KO MÁSSSS🔥🔥🔥 @gregory_mma termina esta batalla en el primer round #UFCAustin https://t.co/9mAQm1aKEd

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett opened up with a grudge match between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley. Yanez used his crisp boxing skills to perfection and scored a first-round TKO victory against Kelley.

Empieza el boxeo impresionante de @yanezmma 💯 #UFCAustin https://t.co/Wuld2P1Xxq
LO TERMINA EN EL PRIMER ROUND❗@yanezmma consigue la finalización de manera increíble💯 #UFCAustin https://t.co/IUmCuVJl2q

Edited by David Andrew

