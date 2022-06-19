UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett was an event full of exciting matchups on the main card. In the main event, featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett locked horns to get one step closer to a shot at UFC gold.

The co-main event featured a welterweight scrap between Tim Means and the always-exciting Kevin Holland.

Adrian Yanez also returned to action on 18 June and took on Tony Kelley in a bantamweight bout.

Other notable names to feature on the main card for UFC Austin included Julian Marquez, Joaquin Buckley and Guram Kutateladze.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card results

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission (D'Arce choke) (1:28 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO (5:00 of Round 2)

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via KO (3:18 of Round 1)

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card highlights

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett engaged in a highly competitive fight for 25 minutes. Although Kattar landed more strikes, Emmet's shots had more impact. Thus, the Sacramento native was declared the winner in the end via split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Empiezan a volar los golpes en la estelar Empiezan a volar los golpes en la estelar👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/DXuEIxGqSp

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round Notorio el poderAmbos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin Notorio el poder🔥 Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin https://t.co/lLOc4rUfuT

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Se prenden las acciones en este cuarto round Se prenden las acciones en este cuarto round💪 #UFCAustin https://t.co/nF152xlxNR

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar🙌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/p0aExFVAHo

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Increíble final de la estelar para una cartelera del sueño Increíble final de la estelar para una cartelera del sueño🔥🔥🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/T86CAxAnG1

UFC Español @UFCEspanol derrota a Calvin Kattar por decisión dividida cerrando una cartelera fenomenal #UFCAustin Estelar aguerrida @JoshEmmettUFC derrota a Calvin Kattar por decisión dividida cerrando una cartelera fenomenal Estelar aguerrida❗@JoshEmmettUFC derrota a Calvin Kattar por decisión dividida cerrando una cartelera fenomenal🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/iGTTbvlw7k

Kevin Holland's second fight as a welterweight bore a fruitful result as he finished Tim Means with a D'Arce choke in the second round. In his post-fight interview, 'Trailblazer' called out Sean Brady for a fight.

Joaquin Buckley had a sensational night in the city of Austin, Texas. 'New Mansa' gave a solid account of himself in his fight against Albert Duraev and scored a TKO (Via doctor stoppage) victory. Buckley has now won three fights in a row.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Increíble la patada de Duraev a la cabeza Increíble la patada de Duraev a la cabeza🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/640ZrKzocm

UFC Español @UFCEspanol logra la victoria después de que Duraev no pudo continuar #UFCAustin Se acaba todo @Newmansa94 logra la victoria después de que Duraev no pudo continuar Se acaba todo❗@Newmansa94 logra la victoria después de que Duraev no pudo continuar👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/AnPhCYeKBf

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze was a fight flying under the radar on June 18. Ismagulav extended his winning streak to 16 by edging out a split decision victory in the three round fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Choque en el centro del octágono en esta pelea cerradisima Choque en el centro del octágono en esta pelea cerradisima❗ #UFCAustin https://t.co/DhXF16PpIY

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Damir Ismagulov vence a Guram Kutateladze en una pelea competitiva por decisión mayoritaria Damir Ismagulov vence a Guram Kutateladze en una pelea competitiva por decisión mayoritaria❗ #UFCAustin https://t.co/mm6j8sJZza

Gregory Rodrigues bounced back from his loss to Arman Petrosyan in spectacular fashion. 'Robocop' went toe-to-toe with Julian Marquez in a middleweight fight and knocked him out cold in the very first round.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett opened up with a grudge match between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley. Yanez used his crisp boxing skills to perfection and scored a first-round TKO victory against Kelley.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol consigue la finalización de manera increíble #UFCAustin LO TERMINA EN EL PRIMER ROUND @yanezmma consigue la finalización de manera increíble LO TERMINA EN EL PRIMER ROUND❗@yanezmma consigue la finalización de manera increíble💯 #UFCAustin https://t.co/IUmCuVJl2q

