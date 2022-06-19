UFC fighters and fans call for Sean O'Malley vs. Adrian Yanez following latter's impressive victory against Tony Kelley 

UFC fans and fighters are rallying for a bantamweight barnburner between Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez following the latter's dominant win against Tony Kelley at UFC Austin.

Yanez blitzed through his opponent, scoring a first-round TKO win over 'Primitime' in the bout which saw a last-minute promotion to the main-card.

Watch the highlights below:

Adrian Yanez is HIM

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling immediately proposed an outing between Yanez and bantamweight superstar O'Malley.

Yanez has been a favorite going into all of his six UFC outings and hasn't failed to justify the odds yet. Meanwhile, 'Sugar' holds a 8-1 professional record, with his only loss coming against bantamweight elite Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Perennial UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad believes Yanez vs. O'Malley has all the bearings of a firefight.

Man suga sean vs yanez would be 🔥🔥🔥

UFC fans also seem equally excited about a potential banger between the two bantamweight stand-outs.

akhil

Adrian Yanez vs Sean O'Malley is the one to make next. #UFCAustin

A Twitter user named SteveK_MMA noted that the bout would also have an incredible build-up considering both fighters are naturals with the microphone.

Steve



the lead up would be fun af too. both those dudes talk mad shit



That Adrian Yanez x Sean O'Malley fight would be a fuckn banger the lead up would be fun af too. both those dudes talk mad shit #UFCAustin

However, some fans are not in a hurry to watch the fight come to fruition. Some believe the fight could be more of a nailbiter down the line, with both fighters having built their stocks up.

Suga Sean v Adrian Yanez would be incredible… but I kinda want them to fight a little later on in their careers, let them build their stock even more and make it a baaaaanger down the line

adrian yanez is dangerous.. hope him and suga sean fight one day

Adrian Yanez sees himself fighting Sean O'Malley by the end of the year

Both Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez have expressed interest in a potential outing in the future. Yanez now sees the fight coming closer after his recent win over Tony Kelley at UFC Austin.

O'Malley is scheduled to fight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 during International Fight Week next month. Yanez believes he could fight 'Sugar' by the end of the year if the latter is willing to wait out for a while. The 28-year-old said during the post-fight presser at UFC Austin:

"I absolutely see that happening and I see it happening probably ...honestly, I think by the end of this year. He gets past Pedro Munhoz, I just knocked out Tony Kelley, I have another spectacular win and then let's just say he sits for a second, weighs out his options, I'm there. Like, I'll be there. I don't mind fighting him at all because I just know, me knocking out Sugar Sean is gonna just bump me way up high. So I'm a 100% down for that fight."

Watch Adrian Yanez discuss a potential bout against Sean O'Malley below:

Yanez further revealed that he will be interested in the bout irrespective of the outcome of O'Malley's UFC 276 bout against Munhoz. According to the Texas native, 'Sugar' will be a big draw even if he doesn't manage to get his hands raised on July 2.

