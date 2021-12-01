Sean O'Malley believes a win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 leads to a fight against Adrian Yanez

Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez have been laying the foundation for a potential fight against each other for quite some time. 'Sugar' recently revealed that a win in his next fight against Raulian Paiva could put him on a collision course with Yanez.

Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley are set to lock horns in one of the most star-studded pay-per-views of the year. O'Malley, however, is already looking to move on to greener pastures.

While in conversation with Helen Yee, Sean O'Malley opened up about the move that will follow his fight against Raulian Paiva. Regardless, O'Malley is reluctant to underestimate Paiva and will ensure he steps inside the octagon ready to deal with the challenges the Brazilian might pose.

"Right now I feel like I'm the unranked champ, I think this fight takes me to Adrian Yanez. People have wanted that fight the last two, three, four matchups. People were saying that this would be a great fight, good matchup. I got Paiva in front of me. I have to handle Paiva. I have to go out there and put on a performance and do what I do, which is put him away. But if I had to answer what's next I would say Adrian Yanez, " said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley offers a potential timeline for his clash against Adrian Yanez

Sean O'Malley, while talking about a potential fight against Adrian Yanez, revealed that their clash could take place as early as March or even late-February.

"We’ll probably fight in March…he sounded stupid. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s a sick fight. That’d be a sweet next matchup’ because every time he’s fought, I’m like, ‘Damn.’ He always puts on a performance. It’s always a fun fight to watch and Din Thomas says he looks like a young Jorge Masvidal. Like, damn, that’s sick. He does," said Sean O'Malley on The Timbo Sugar Show podcast.

Adrian Yanez remains undefeated in the UFC across four fights and one fight in Dana White's Contender Series. Having recorded four finishes across five fights under the UFC banner, Yanez is looking to make his name in the promotion. A fight against Sean O'Malley could help him achieve his goal.

